Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.1% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,314,000 after acquiring an additional 77,978 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,720,000 after acquiring an additional 517,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $69.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.68. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.69 and a twelve month high of $72.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

