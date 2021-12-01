Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Fundamentun LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.6% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fundamentun LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $14,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 310,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,027,000 after buying an additional 47,552 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 371.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 33,477 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $77.21. 14,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,891. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $79.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.69.

