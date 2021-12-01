Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the October 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Scorpio Gold stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. 11,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,376. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. Scorpio Gold has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.14.
Scorpio Gold Company Profile
Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.