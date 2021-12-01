Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) shares fell 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.10. 42,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,106,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STNG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $775.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -8.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,984.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 368,375 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 31,825 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.