ScPrime (SCP) Market Capitalization Hits $36.09 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $36.09 million and $90,088.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 88.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00001591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00025035 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000835 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,080,362 coins and its circulating supply is 39,396,751 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

