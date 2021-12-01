Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.38 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will post sales of $405.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $381.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $435.42 million. Seagen posted sales of $601.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Shares of SGEN stock traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $158.25. 1,488,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,216. Seagen has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $202.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.54 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.22.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 34,876 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $6,187,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,672 shares of company stock worth $21,643,571 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,810,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,496,377,000 after buying an additional 160,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,250,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,080,190,000 after buying an additional 227,910 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Seagen by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,113,000 after buying an additional 1,663,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Seagen by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,216,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,845,000 after buying an additional 302,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,655,000 after purchasing an additional 35,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

