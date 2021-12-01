Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Trading Down 2.1%

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF)’s share price traded down 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 155,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 142,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.

Seeing Machines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEEMF)

Seeing Machines Ltd. engages in the provision of computer vision technologies. It operates through the following business segment: Automotive, Off-Road, Fleet, Aviation, Scientific Advances, and Other. The firm specializes in computer vision algorithms that track eye gaze, head position, and pupil size to detect driver drowsiness, distraction, and microsleep events.

