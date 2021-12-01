Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,210 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 96.4% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 60.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $287.44 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

