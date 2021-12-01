Segment Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Amundi purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in S&P Global by 357.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after purchasing an additional 571,161 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 33.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,321,000 after purchasing an additional 453,296 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $181,029,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 250.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 565,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,830,000 after purchasing an additional 404,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

SPGI stock opened at $455.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $449.72 and a 200-day moving average of $428.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $476.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

