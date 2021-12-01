Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $8.79 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,070 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $141.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $393.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.22 and a 200-day moving average of $143.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total transaction of $55,118,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,700,124 shares of company stock valued at $689,307,131. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

