Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $9.62 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up approximately 1.1% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,167,000 after acquiring an additional 67,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $164.02 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $171.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

