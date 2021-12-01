Segment Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.4% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN stock opened at $357.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $225.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $374.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $349.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

