Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical stock opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

