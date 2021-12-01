Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.21

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 21447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMFR. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sema4 news, COO James Coffin sold 5,752 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $43,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 40,848 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $307,993.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,438 shares of company stock worth $815,461 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth about $962,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth about $601,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

