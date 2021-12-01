ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $1,245,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 78.2% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ServiceNow by 19.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in ServiceNow by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.8% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,715 shares of company stock worth $15,973,935. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $647.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 594.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $662.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $598.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

