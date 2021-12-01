SFL (NYSE:SFL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.25 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SFL. Jefferies Financial Group raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

NYSE:SFL opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. SFL has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.93.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SFL will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SFL by 8.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SFL during the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SFL by 18.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in SFL by 4.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in SFL during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

