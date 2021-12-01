Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Short Interest Up 73.8% in November

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,200 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the October 31st total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAWLF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,868. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. Shawcor has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $6.15.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

