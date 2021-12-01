Shefali A. Shah Sells 25,000 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Stock

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -72.11 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avaya in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Avaya by 2,590.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,383 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Avaya by 17.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avaya by 30.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays downgraded Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.91.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.