Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Shopify makes up approximately 4.8% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $15,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 101.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 271,700 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Shopify by 38.8% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $869,817,000 after acquiring an additional 165,942 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 60.8% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,046,000 after acquiring an additional 156,824 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 13.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,781,399,000 after acquiring an additional 145,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 25.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 692,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,391,000 after acquiring an additional 140,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,626.67.

SHOP stock traded up $13.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,535.43. The company had a trading volume of 40,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,537. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,482.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,452.59. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $1,005.14 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $191.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.