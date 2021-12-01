Short Interest in Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Grows By 156.0%

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 156.0% from the October 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

AGPIF opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Anglo Pacific Group Plc engages in building diversified portfolio of royalties and metal streams, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties in cash or near-term cash producing assets. It operates through the following segments: Australia Royalties, Americas Royalties, Europe Royalties, and All Other.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.