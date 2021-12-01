Short Interest in Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Decreases By 61.1%

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Atico Mining stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46. Atico Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and acquisition of mineral properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Colombia, and Ecuador and Other. Its projects include El Roble mines located in Choco, Colombia; and La Plata located in Outokumpu, Finland.

