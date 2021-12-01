Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Increases By 44.9%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,700 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the October 31st total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDO. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 46,901 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 395.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 46,132 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the period.

BBDO stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 51,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,082. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.27. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0031 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

