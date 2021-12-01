Short Interest in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Drops By 49.5%

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the October 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of BayCom stock opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. BayCom has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.96.
BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. BayCom had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 7.79%. On average, analysts predict that BayCom will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BayCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.
About BayCom
BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.
