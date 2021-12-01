Short Interest in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Drops By 49.5%

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the October 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BayCom stock opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. BayCom has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. BayCom had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 7.79%. On average, analysts predict that BayCom will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BayCom by 37.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BayCom by 224.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BayCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BayCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BayCom by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BayCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.