Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Expands By 90.4%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a growth of 90.4% from the October 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 93.0 days.

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $102.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.65.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

