Short Interest in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Increases By 180.4%

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 180.4% from the October 31st total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAQ opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.78. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

