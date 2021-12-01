Short Interest in CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Decreases By 50.0%

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:CDTI opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. CDTi Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.
