Short Interest in CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Decreases By 50.0%

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CDTI opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. CDTi Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.

About CDTi Advanced Materials

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the development of advanced materials technology for the emissions control and other catalysis markets. It caters automakers, heavy duty truck manufacturers, catalyst manufacturers, distributors, integrators and retrofitters. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Oxnard, CA.

