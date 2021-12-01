Short Interest in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) Decreases By 60.0%

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the October 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Celyad Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Celyad Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ CYAD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.62. 12,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,077. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Celyad Oncology has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $10.31.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Celyad Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.