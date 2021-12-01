Short Interest in Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Grows By 61.5%

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.26. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $23.47.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CJEWY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. HSBC cut shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

