Short Interest in Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Grows By 61.5%

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.26. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $23.47.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CJEWY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. HSBC cut shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

