Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Grows By 83.3%

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 85,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,261 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Titus Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 38,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,414,000 after buying an additional 42,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 576,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,588,000 after buying an additional 76,970 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:RQI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 434,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,346. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

