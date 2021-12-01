Short Interest in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Drops By 33.2%

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,100 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the October 31st total of 736,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $47,651,689.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonny Ginns acquired 52,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $497,889.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECVT opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Ecovyst has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ecovyst will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECVT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.