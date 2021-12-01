Short Interest in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Rises By 178.6%

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 178.6% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000.

Get Evo Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ EVOJ opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73. Evo Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Evo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.