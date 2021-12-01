Short Interest in Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Grows By 73.8%

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,400 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the October 31st total of 134,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.
Shares of CBAOF stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Fibra Terrafina has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48.
Fibra Terrafina Company Profile
