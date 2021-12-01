Short Interest in Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Grows By 73.8%

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,400 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the October 31st total of 134,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Shares of CBAOF stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Fibra Terrafina has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48.

Fibra Terrafina Company Profile

Terrafina is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of industrial real estate properties. Its portfolio includes distribution centers, warehouses, and light manufacturing properties located at Bajio and Northern Mexico. The company was founded on January 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

