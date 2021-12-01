Short Interest in Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Declines By 42.6%

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the October 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FOJCY stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.71. 2,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

FOJCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.