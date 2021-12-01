Short Interest in Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Declines By 42.6%

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the October 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FOJCY stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.71. 2,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

FOJCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

