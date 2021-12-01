Short Interest in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) Rises By 70.0%

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FOXW stock remained flat at $$9.92 during trading on Wednesday. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXW. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 10.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 86.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 340.0% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 38,354 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

