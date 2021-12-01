Short Interest in FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Rises By 63.8%

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS FUJIY opened at $78.86 on Wednesday. FUJIFILM has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $91.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.21.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.