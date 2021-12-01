Short Interest in FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Rises By 63.8%

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS FUJIY opened at $78.86 on Wednesday. FUJIFILM has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $91.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.21.
FUJIFILM Company Profile
