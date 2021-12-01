Short Interest in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Drops By 43.2%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,400 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the October 31st total of 351,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GOVX traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.96. 22,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,745. GeoVax Labs has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $8.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 1,305.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GeoVax Labs by 407.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 206,070 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of GeoVax Labs by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 47,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GeoVax Labs by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

