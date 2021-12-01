Short Interest in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Decreases By 31.7%

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 826,900 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the October 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 790,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE GSL opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $823.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.85. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $26.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 31.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

