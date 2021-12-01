Short Interest in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Decreases By 35.6%

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,600 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the October 31st total of 937,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of HROW traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $9.66. 1,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,756. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $259.80 million, a PE ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49. Harrow Health has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.34). Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Harrow Health will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HROW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Aegis initiated coverage on Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 14,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $128,714.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $39,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,861,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,670,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after buying an additional 385,498 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the third quarter valued at about $5,164,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 1,082.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 343,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 186.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 163,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.