Short Interest in HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB) Declines By 39.4%

HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the October 31st total of 155,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCWB. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in HCW Biologics during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in HCW Biologics during the third quarter worth about $145,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCWB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 58,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,255. HCW Biologics has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.03.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

HCW Biologics Company Profile

HCW Biologics Inc is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies. HCW Biologics Inc is based in MIRAMAR, Fla.

