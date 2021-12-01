Short Interest in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Declines By 34.8%

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,000 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the October 31st total of 496,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.15 million, a PE ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.98. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $42.92 and a 12-month high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.08 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after acquiring an additional 640,341 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,639,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 108.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 105,378 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,945,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,761,000 after acquiring an additional 90,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HURN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

