Short Interest in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Decreases By 38.8%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the October 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

ICLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,913.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 123,256 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth $244,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

ICLK traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,388. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.02 million, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.47.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

