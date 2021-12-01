Short Interest in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Declines By 51.5%

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 669,200 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the October 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,404,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 100.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 83.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,282. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73.

