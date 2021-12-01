Short Interest in Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Grows By 96.2%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

JMHLY stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.90. 15,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,568. Jardine Matheson has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $68.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. is a diversified Asian-based group with unsurpassed experience in the region. It holds interests directly in Jardine Pacific (100%) and Jardine Motors (100%), while its 85%-held Group holding company, Jardine Strategic, holds interests in Hongkong Land (50%), Dairy Farm (78%), Mandarin Oriental (79%) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (75%) (JC&C).

