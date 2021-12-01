Short Interest in Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Declines By 59.4%

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the October 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Kyocera stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.34. The stock had a trading volume of 47,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,558. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average is $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47. Kyocera has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Kyocera alerts:

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 4.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kyocera will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.