Short Interest in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Drops By 40.2%

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the October 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Maui Land & Pineapple from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,214,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

MLP traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. 7,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,994. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $195.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.07 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.38.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

