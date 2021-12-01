Short Interest in Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Rises By 96.4%

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,500 shares, a growth of 96.4% from the October 31st total of 181,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,188.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLLGF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.14. 422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLLGF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

