Short Interest in Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Decreases By 39.5%

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NANX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.95. 9,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,747. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.10 million, a PE ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 1.22. Nanophase Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 7.25%.

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

