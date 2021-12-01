Short Interest in Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Rises By 121.0%

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,000 shares, a growth of 121.0% from the October 31st total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 657.5 days.

NTXVF remained flat at $$1.37 during trading on Wednesday. Nexteer Automotive Group has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23.

Get Nexteer Automotive Group alerts:

About Nexteer Automotive Group

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, such as column, pinion, and rack assist, as well as dual pinion EPS; EPS remanufacturing products, intermediate shafts, and modular power packs; and hydraulic power steering products, such as magnetic torque overlay, smart flow pumps, power steering pumps and reservoirs, rack and pinion steering gears, and recirculating ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket products.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.