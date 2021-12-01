Short Interest in Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Rises By 121.0%

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,000 shares, a growth of 121.0% from the October 31st total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 657.5 days.
NTXVF remained flat at $$1.37 during trading on Wednesday. Nexteer Automotive Group has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23.
About Nexteer Automotive Group
Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?
Receive News & Ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.