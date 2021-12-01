Short Interest in Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Drops By 50.0%

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
OISHY stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88. Oil Search has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $17.51.
About Oil Search
See Also: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for Oil Search Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil Search and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.