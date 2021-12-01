Short Interest in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Declines By 46.1%

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the October 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 478,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
PRFT stock opened at $137.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46. Perficient has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perficient will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.
Perficient Company Profile
Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.
