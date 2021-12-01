Short Interest in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Declines By 46.1%

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the October 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 478,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

PRFT stock opened at $137.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46. Perficient has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perficient will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 227.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 890.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 924.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 130.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

